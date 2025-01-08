Italian journalist Cecilia Sala returns home after detention in Iran

Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, 29, has returned home after nearly three weeks in solitary confinement in Iran. She was greeted at Rome’s Ciampino airport on Wednesday by family members and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, marking a diplomatic success for Italy’s government.

Sala, a reporter for Il Foglio, was arrested on December 19 for allegedly breaching Islamic law during her reporting trip. Her detention in Tehran’s Evin prison, infamous for its harsh conditions and political prisoners, sparked significant diplomatic efforts by Italy to secure her release.

Prime Minister Meloni praised the “intensive work on diplomatic and intelligence channels” that led to Sala’s freedom. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also commended the collaborative effort, calling it “a proud moment for Italy.”

While Iranian authorities denied any connection, Sala’s case coincided with the arrest of an Iranian engineer in Italy on charges of aiding Iran’s drone program. It remains unclear if the two incidents are related.

Sala’s release has been celebrated across Italy, with opposition leaders joining in commending the government’s efforts. Her family expressed relief and pride, with her father calling her composure and resilience exceptional.