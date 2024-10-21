Crackdown on protesters in Mozambique following political killings

In Mozambique, police suppressed an opposition protest on Monday morning in central Maputo.

The opposition leader and presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane was addressing the press, when police targeted his campaign headquarters with tear gas, forcing the opposition leader to flee.

Mondlane had called for a general strike, alleging fraud in the general elections that the ruling party claims victory. "The police are unable to stop actions that rely on the choices of individuals and the collective will of the people, which can lead to a halt in activities. We urge everyone- public sector workers, civil servants, police, military, and those in the private sector- to participate in a general strike. A more radical second phase than the first will be announced soon," he said.

This protest, which law enforcement had banned, took place two days after the assassination of two associates of the opposition leader."

Tensions are rising as the final results of the general elections are set to be announced on October 24.

Opponents are already disputing the preliminary results that declare Daniel Chapo, the candidate from the ruling Frelimo party, as the winner.

On the streets this Monday morning, protesters shouted slogans like "Save Mozambique" and "This country is ours."

This demonstration comes just two days after the assassination of two associates of Venancio Mondlane: Elvino Dias, Mondlane's lawyer, and Paulo Guamba, a member of the Podemos party.

Following Dias's death, who was preparing a legal challenge against alleged electoral fraud, Mondlane firmly believes that the Mozambican defense and security forces are responsible for the double murder.

He stated, "We have proof. The blood of two young men is now on the ground! We will all take to the streets. We will protest with our signs."

This assassination raises concerns among observers about a potential surge in violence in the country.

Earlier on Monday, the European Union expressed its worries about the "violent dispersal" of the protest.

The day before, writer Mia Couto emphasized that a resolution to the crisis would not be achieved "through riots or police repression."

Mozambique has experienced several assassinations during election periods, including the killing of an observer in 2019 and a journalist in 2023, but this is the first time that party representatives have been targeted.