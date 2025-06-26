Kenya's Interior minister accuses protesters of coup attempt after deadly demos

Kenya's interior minister accused protesters of a coup attempt after deadly demonstrations were witnessed in many cities and towns across the country.

The Interior Minister, Kipchumba Murkomen, assessed the damage to businesses in the capital, Nairobi, on Thursday, where goods were stolen from multiple stores. He said police would follow up with owners whose CCTV cameras captured the looters to ensure swift arrests.

Kenyans mobilized Wednesday's protests on social media platforms to mark the first anniversary of huge anti-tax protests, when demonstrators stormed parliament and at least 60 people were killed. Twenty others are still missing.

Minister Murkomen on Thursday defended the conduct of police officers during the protests, saying the “government has your back."

Parliament and the president’s office were barricaded on Wednesday with razor wire, and protesters were unable to use the roads leading to the two establishments.

The number of Kenyans who died during Wednesday’s nationwide protests over police brutality and bad governance has doubled to 16, according to the state-funded human rights commission.

Property was also destroyed during the protests, which attracted thousands of frustrated young Kenyans. At least two police stations were razed by angry protesters.

Kenyans demonstrated on Wednesday in 23 of 47 counties across the country, calling for an end to police brutality and better governance. Thousands chanted anti-government slogans, and the protests morphed into calls for President William Ruto to resign.