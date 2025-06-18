Kenyan police officer arrested for shooting unarmed man in the head

A Kenyan police officer has been arrested over the shooting of an unarmed civilian on Tuesday during protests against pervasive police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

It happened on one of Nairobi's busiest streets, again outraging many Kenyans, who have long witnessed officers shooting or beating protesters and others.

A series of images taken by an Associated Press photographer show the moments leading up to the shooting, which was rare because the officer fired in full view of journalists.

Photos show two policemen run over to the man, their guns drawn.

It is not clear why they did this or what was said, but one of the officers then shoots the man in the head at close range.

The man, later identified as Boniface Kariuki, then fell to the ground bleeding heavily, still holding a packet of face masks he was selling.

As he collapsed, the policemen walk away.

Miraculously, Kariuki survived, but has undergone surgery and is currently in intensive care in hospital.

His father, Jonah Kariuki, told journalists on Wednesday that the bullet went through his son’s head, just above the ear, but that the operation had been “successful”.

He said his 22-year-old son is a hawker like him.

Kariuki senior has demanded accountability for the incident, saying the officer who shot Boniface should take “individual responsibility” for his actions.

The officer has since been arrested

For decades, Kenya's policemen have been accused of extrajudicial killings during protests or with the aim of silencing critics.

Tuesday’s protests in Nairobi and Mombasa were over the death in police custody earlier this month of a blogger and teacher, Albert Ojwang, who was accused by a senior police official of defamation.

Kenyan President William Ruto, who has promised to halt police brutality, did not immediately comment.

The next protest against alleged police abuse is scheduled for 24 June.