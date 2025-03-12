Welcome to Africanews

Mozambique's main opposition figure questioned over post-poll demonstrations

Mozambique's main opposition figure questioned over post-poll demonstrations
Opposition figure, Venancio Mondlane   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Mozambique

Mozambique’s main opposition leader, Venancio Mondlane, said he was questioned for 10 hours by prosecutors on Tuesday.

He said that while he answered a slew of questions about the demonstrations that followed last October’s elections, he was never told what accusation lay behind the interrogation.

Mondlane, who claimed victory in the contested poll, added that he had been placed under judicial supervision.

Several international observer missions said the vote was tainted by irregularities.

It was followed by more than two months of demonstrations and blockades during which more than 300 people died.

Mondlane has been named in eight cases opened by the public prosecutor's office that are linked to the protests .

Most of them are associated with the destruction of public property, but Mondlane has also been accused of ‘subversion and disturbance of public order’.

His supporters massed outside the building where he was being questioned but it is being reported that police dispersed them with teargas.

