Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

NGOs sue Spain for ignoring illegal fishing threat to African coasts

Fishing boats are lined up at the Soumbedioune fish market in Dakar, Senegal, May 31, 2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Senegal

Spain is under fire—accused of ignoring illegal fishing by its own fleet in West African waters.

Environmental groups ClientEarth and Oceana have filed a lawsuit in Madrid, claiming Spanish authorities failed to act on repeated violations near Senegal and Guinea-Bissau.

At least eight Spanish vessels reportedly switched off their tracking systems—making their movements invisible at sea.

That’s a direct breach of EU rules, which require constant monitoring to prevent illegal fishing. Despite the evidence, Spanish officials declined to investigate, saying they lacked jurisdiction outside EU waters.

The lawsuit argues that loopholes in Spanish law are helping rogue operators avoid accountability. With fish stocks dwindling, local communities face job losses, hunger, and forced migration.

Campaigners say Spain must close the gaps—or risk fuelling a growing crisis in one of the world’s most vulnerable regions.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..