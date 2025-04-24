NGOs sue Spain for ignoring illegal fishing threat to African coasts

Senegal
Spain is under fire—accused of ignoring illegal fishing by its own fleet in West African waters.
Environmental groups ClientEarth and Oceana have filed a lawsuit in Madrid, claiming Spanish authorities failed to act on repeated violations near Senegal and Guinea-Bissau.
At least eight Spanish vessels reportedly switched off their tracking systems—making their movements invisible at sea.
That’s a direct breach of EU rules, which require constant monitoring to prevent illegal fishing. Despite the evidence, Spanish officials declined to investigate, saying they lacked jurisdiction outside EU waters.
The lawsuit argues that loopholes in Spanish law are helping rogue operators avoid accountability. With fish stocks dwindling, local communities face job losses, hunger, and forced migration.
Campaigners say Spain must close the gaps—or risk fuelling a growing crisis in one of the world’s most vulnerable regions.
01:01
Chimpanzees caught on camera sharing boozy fruit in Guinea-Bissau
01:40
‘The Herds’ puppets highlight climate change in Lagos
01:00
Southern Spain hit by flash floods, 365 homes evacuated near Málaga
Go to video
Pics of the day: March 17, 2025
04:22
African nations shine at Special Olympics Winter Games
04:13
The fight for justice: Amnesty International on Senegal's protest crisis