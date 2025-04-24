NGOs sue Spain for ignoring illegal fishing threat to African coasts

Spain is under fire—accused of ignoring illegal fishing by its own fleet in West African waters.

Environmental groups ClientEarth and Oceana have filed a lawsuit in Madrid, claiming Spanish authorities failed to act on repeated violations near Senegal and Guinea-Bissau.

At least eight Spanish vessels reportedly switched off their tracking systems—making their movements invisible at sea.

That’s a direct breach of EU rules, which require constant monitoring to prevent illegal fishing. Despite the evidence, Spanish officials declined to investigate, saying they lacked jurisdiction outside EU waters.

The lawsuit argues that loopholes in Spanish law are helping rogue operators avoid accountability. With fish stocks dwindling, local communities face job losses, hunger, and forced migration.

Campaigners say Spain must close the gaps—or risk fuelling a growing crisis in one of the world’s most vulnerable regions.