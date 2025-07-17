Burkina Faso to dissolve its electoral commission

The Burkinabe government adopted a bill on Wednesday at the Council of Ministers to dissolve the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI).

According to Minister of State Emile Zerbo, this decision is part of the government's overhaul and institutional reforms aimed at reducing operating costs. Election management would once again be entrusted to the Ministry of Territorial Administration, as it was before 1998.

Deemed "budget-consuming" and inconsistent with the Transition Charter, the CENI, created through a political compromise in 1998, could therefore be eliminated if the Transitional Legislative Assembly validates the project.

The Transition in Burkina Faso has been extended by national meetings until 2029 to rebuild and regain national sovereignty.

According to the 2001 law on the CENI, this institution is composed of 15 commissioners, including representatives from political parties and civil society.