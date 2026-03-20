Burkina Faso’s tomato export ban raises concerns over regional supply

Burkina Faso’s decision to ban the export of fresh tomatoes is drawing attention across West Africa, with traders and consumers watching closely for possible effects on supply and prices.

The measure, announced in mid-March, is aimed at supporting the country’s local tomato processing industry by keeping more produce within its borders.

Ghana among countries watching closely

Ghana is one of the main importers of tomatoes from Burkina Faso, particularly during periods when local production is low.

Traders in northern Ghana often rely on cross-border supply routes, with fresh produce transported regularly into local markets.

While it is still too early to assess the full impact of the ban, there are concerns that any disruption in supply could affect availability in the coming days or weeks.

Regional trade links

Other countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, Togo and Benin, also source tomatoes from Burkina Faso through both formal and informal trade networks.

These cross-border exchanges play a key role in supplying urban markets and supporting small-scale traders across the region.

Because much of this trade is informal, any changes may not immediately appear in official data but could still be felt at market level.

Focus on local processing

Authorities in Burkina Faso say the move is part of a broader effort to strengthen domestic industries. By limiting exports, the government aims to channel more tomatoes into local processing factories producing items such as tomato paste.

The decision reflects a wider push in some African countries to reduce exports of raw agricultural products and instead promote value addition locally.

Uncertain regional impact

While the policy could support local industry, its regional implications remain uncertain.

Neighbouring countries that depend on Burkina Faso for part of their tomato supply may need to adjust sourcing or rely more on local production.

How markets respond will likely become clearer in the coming weeks.