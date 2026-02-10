Nigeria senate approves live electronic publication of election results

Nigerian lawmakers have made a sharp U-turn, approving the live electronic publication of election results after a wave of public backlash.

Just last week, the Senate had rejected a proposal that would force polling units to upload results in real time, a move that sparked outrage across the country. Hundreds of protesters even gathered outside parliament, accusing lawmakers of trying to weaken transparency.

Now, after an emergency meeting, the Senate says it has unanimously approved electronic transmission of results once voting and all required procedures are completed at polling stations.

Lawmakers say the reversal will boost public confidence and allow citizens to follow elections more transparently, a key issue as Nigeria heads toward general elections in early 2027.

Nigeria has about 176,000 polling units, and experts argue that publishing results instantly on a central public platform could help restore trust in a system plagued by disputed outcomes and endless court cases.

Trust has been fading for years, just 27 percent voted in 2023, the lowest turnout since 1999.