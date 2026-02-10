Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigeria senate approves live electronic publication of election results

Electoral officials look through voter registration lists at a polling station in Kano, northern Nigeria Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Nigeria

Nigerian lawmakers have made a sharp U-turn, approving the live electronic publication of election results after a wave of public backlash.

Just last week, the Senate had rejected a proposal that would force polling units to upload results in real time, a move that sparked outrage across the country. Hundreds of protesters even gathered outside parliament, accusing lawmakers of trying to weaken transparency.

Now, after an emergency meeting, the Senate says it has unanimously approved electronic transmission of results once voting and all required procedures are completed at polling stations.

Lawmakers say the reversal will boost public confidence and allow citizens to follow elections more transparently, a key issue as Nigeria heads toward general elections in early 2027.

Nigeria has about 176,000 polling units, and experts argue that publishing results instantly on a central public platform could help restore trust in a system plagued by disputed outcomes and endless court cases.

Trust has been fading for years, just 27 percent voted in 2023, the lowest turnout since 1999.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..