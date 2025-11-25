Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Guinea-Bissau: Incumbent, main challenger both claim victory in presidential race

People queue at a polling station to cast their ballots during the Presidential and legislative elections in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Africanews

Guinea-Bissau

The two leading candidates in Guinea-Bissau's presidential have declared victory even as the country awaits official results.

The camp of Fernando Dias, seen as the main challenger to President Umaro Sissoco Embalo was the first to claim victory.

Embalo's agents later said their candidate had won more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. Official results were expected later on Tuesday, according to local media.

The competing claims could upset the political climate in the small West African country that is prone to army takeovers of power.

Dias has obtained the backing of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), and former Prime Minister Dominos Simoes Pereira whose own presidential bid was rejected on a technicality.

If he secures a second term, Embalo will become Guinea's first leader to achieve the feat in three decades.

The vote is seen one of the most contentious in recent history because of the exclusion of the main opposition party.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..