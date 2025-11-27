Several bodies condemn military takeover in Guinea-Bissau days after polls

The African Union, ECOWAS election observer mission and West African leaders have condemned the latest military takeover in Guinea-Bissau.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, just hours after the coup, the missions voiced their concerns over the arrest of the incumbent President, Embalo Sissoco and some of their agents.

The observers stated, "It's unfortunate that this (coup) announcement was made just as the missions had finished meetings with the two main presidential candidates, who both assured us they would accept the will of the people."

The observer missions, which included Mozambique's former President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and Nigeria's former President Goodluck Jonathan, urged regional organizations to take the necessary steps to restore constitutional order.

On Wednesday, some senior military personnel announced that they had taken total control of the West African country, arrested the President and closed all the borders, three days after the country went to the polls to elect the next leader.

Meanwhile, the United Nations said that it was observing the situation with deep concern.

"I have been asked this morning by a number of you about the situation in Guinea-Bissau and I can tell you that obviously the Secretary-General is following the situation with deep concern. He appeals to all national stakeholders in Guinea-Bissau to exercise restraint and respect the rule of law. The Secretary-General will continue to closely follow the situation in the country as it unfolds,” said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General, United Nations.

The opposition leader, Domingos Simoes Pereira, who was barred from running in the election, was also apprehended, according to some close sources.

Guinea is not new to coups. Bissau has experienced four successful coups and several attempts since independence in 1974.