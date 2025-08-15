Sierra Leone’s President pushes for Sahel states to rejoin ECOWAS

As he continues his West Africa tour, Sierre Leone’s president Julius Maada Bio, has reiterated his wish that the Alliance of Sahel States will rejoin regional body, ECOWAS.

Maada Bio took the rotating presidency of the Economic Community of West African States in June and says he hopes the good relations he has with Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger will work in his favour.

The three junta-led countries formally announced their exit from the 15-nation bloc in January, following the formation last year of their own alliance.

They broke away when ECOWAS demanded a restoration of democratic rule in Niger after its 2023 military coup.

It’s a pivotal time for the West African bloc as the region faces growing threats of terrorism, climate change, military coups, and poverty.

Maada Bio has stressed the importance of maintaining regional unity as it deals with these challenges.

He’s pledged to prioritise democracy, security cooperation, economic integration, and the institutional credibility during his tenure.