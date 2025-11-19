Welcome to Africanews

UN chief calls terrorism in the Sahel a 'growing global threat', urges cooperation

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrives at a Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters, New York, United States, 23 January 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

USA

The United Nations Secretary-General has warned world leaders that terrorism in the Sahel is "not only a regional dramatic reality" but "a growing global threat."

Speaking to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, António Guterres urged nations across the region to work together and allow for coordinated action against terrorism.

“We face the risk of a disastrous domino effect across the entire region. Many countries are reeling," Guterres said.

The UN chief also pointed to the recent security crisis in Mali, where the Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) has been disrupting fuel supplies.

The recent decision by Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to leave the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has created new challenges for regional cooperation.

“Unfortunately, the situation in our region is characterized by mistrust and high-level of suspicion among stakeholders," said ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray.

He called on members of the Security Council to help the region "build trust."

"No amount of money, no amount of equipment will help us overcome terrorism if we don’t collaborate and build synergy," he added.

The Sahel accounts for over half of all global terrorism deaths, making it "the global epicentre of terrorism," according to the Global Terrorism Index.

