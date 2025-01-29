ECOWAS confirms exit of the Alliance of Sahel States from the regional bloc

The junta-led West African nations of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso formally withdrew from ECOWAS on Wednesday.

The move was the culmination of a year-long process during which the regional bloc tried to avert their departure.

In a statement, ECOWAS said that its doors remained open should any of the three countries decided to return.

It asked member nations to continue according them membership privileges, including free movement within the region with an ECOWAS passport.

Officials also members to treat goods and services coming from the three countries in according with ECOWAS regulations.

Widely seen as West Africa’s top political and regional authority, the 15-nation bloc was formed in 1975 to “promote economic integration” in the region.

But analysts say it has lost its support among people in parts of West Africa, in recent years.

They see it as representing only the interests of the leaders and not that of the masses.

Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso last year formed the Alliance of Sahel States as political affinities in the region changed.

Their relations with ECOWAS have been tense after military coups took place in Mali in 2020, Burkina Faso in 2022, and Niger last July.

The bloc condemned all three of the coups, suspended their membership, and pressed them to restore civilian rule.

But the military leaders failed to oblige, kicked out French troops stationed in their countries, and turned to Russia for help in fighting jihadists waging an insurgency in the region.

It is the first time since ECOWAS was formed, that members have withdrawn in what is seen as an unprecedented blow to the group.

Analysts say the departure of the three countries could threaten efforts to return to democracy and stabilisation of the increasingly fragile region.