Protesters rally against Musk's unprecedented control over federal government

On Tuesday, protesters gathered outside the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to voice their opposition to Musk's actions. Dan Smith, a Maryland resident and son of a former federal worker, emphasised the need for pushback. "It's one thing to downsize the government. It's another to try to obliterate it. And that's what's happening. It's frightening and disgusting and requires pushback," Smith said. Federal worker Dante O’Hara expressed concern over the rising racial tensions: “As a Black worker, these attacks on diversity and inclusion feel like a Jim Crow 2.0 — re-segregating the workforce.” Jim Crow laws historically enforced racial segregation and disenfranchised African Americans in the U.S. from the late 19th century. Musk, as a "special government employee," is exempt from standard ethics and disclosure rules. Democrats worry about his unchecked power and potential legal violations, raising concerns about democratic governance and federal integrity The world's wealthiest man has sidelined career officials, gained access to sensitive databases, and even shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), all without congressional approval. This unprecedented move has sparked protests and raised serious concerns about accountability and the rule of law.