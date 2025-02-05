Mourners pay tribute to victims of Sweden's deadliest mass shooting

Early Wednesday, mourners laid floral tributes and lit candles at the scene of Sweden’s deadliest mass shooting, which claimed 11 lives, including that of the gunman. The attack, carried out at an adult education centre in Örebro, west of Stockholm, also left five people seriously injured. The victims, all over 18, include three women and two men who underwent surgery for life-threatening gunshot wounds. Authorities continue to investigate the tragedy, with the motive behind the attack still unclear. Campus Risbergska offers adult education, language classes for immigrants, and vocational training. This incident marks a grim chapter in Sweden’s history, as residents come together to grieve and seek answers.