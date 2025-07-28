US halts visa processing at embassy in Niamey, Niger

The United States is suspending all routine visa services at its embassy in Niamey, Niger until further notice. A State Department spokesperson confirmed the pause covers all immigrant and non-immigrant visa categories, citing "concerns with the Government of Niger" but offering no further details.

Diplomatic and official visas will still be processed, but an internal cable dated July 25 instructs U.S. consular officers worldwide to apply heightened scrutiny to all visa applicants from Niger. The cable points to high overstay rates, 8 percent for visitor visas and a staggering 27 percent for student and exchange visas, as justification for the tougher stance.

The embassy has notified all impacted individuals.

The visa freeze comes amid rising tensions. The U.S. military completed its withdrawal from Niger last September after the ruling junta ordered out nearly 1,000 American troops. It was a blow to U.S. influence in West Africa, where Niger had served as a key counterterrorism partner before last year’s coup.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues to push hardline immigration policies. Officials have revoked thousands of visas, increased social media vetting, and are reportedly targeting student visa and green card holders over perceived support for Palestinians labeling some as threats to U.S. foreign policy.

Senator Marco Rubio, leading these efforts at the State Department, says the crackdown is about protecting national security.