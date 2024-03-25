Veteran Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor, dies at 62

Nollywood comic actor Amaechi Muonagor has passed away at the age of 62, a family member confirmed this to local media.

Reports indicate that he succumbed to kidney failure on Sunday while undergoing dialysis, as disclosed by local media.

Confirming his demise the actor's cousin Tony Muonagor, also recognized as Tony Oneweek, shared the sorrowful news.

His demise follows closely after his public plea for assistance in gathering funds for a kidney transplant in India.

Numerous admirers have expressed their grief on social media platforms.

Muonagor's illustrious career spanned numerous films, with one of his most notable performances in "Aki and Paw Paw," portraying the role of a father to two mischievous and spirited teenagers.

He earned a nomination for Best Actor at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

His passing adds to the recent loss of another Nollywood luminary, John Okafor, affectionately known as Mr Ibu, who had also appealed publicly for medical support.