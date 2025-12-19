Christmas lights attract Lagos residents despite violence and rising costs

Families and friends posed for photos and short videos along decorated streets, near illuminated trees, reindeer figures and tunnels of light. The scenes felt relaxed, even cheerful, despite ongoing worries about insecurity and rising living costs across the country. Christmas light displays have spread across the city. Eko Hotels & Suites and Maltina are hosting large festive attractions with illuminated installations, while smaller light displays have appeared in streets and shopping centres across Lagos. Whilst national insecurity lingers, events in Lagos have experienced no significant disruptions, bolstered by government illuminations and a strong police presence. Travellers ought to remain in well-lit, crowded areas and steer clear of solitary late-night strolls as basic urban precautions.