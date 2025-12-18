Farmers from 27 EU countries protest and clash with police in Brussels over EU-Mercosur trade deal

Around 10,000 farmers from all 27 EU countries gathered to protest near the EU quarter in Brussels. Tractors moved toward security zones, roads were blocked and fireworks set off, prompting police to use water cannons and, in some areas, tear gas to control the crowd. Potatoes and eggs were thrown as officers tried to keep access routes open. Farmers oppose the EU trade deal with the Mercosur countries, saying it would expose them to unfair competition. Negotiated for 25 years, the agreement would remove most trade duties over 15 years and cover a market of 780 million people. Protesters also criticised planned reforms of the Common Agricultural Policy after 2027, fearing cuts to subsidies. The protest coincided with a European Council summit and ahead of Ursula von der Leyen’s planned trip to Brazil, adding political pressure as leaders debate whether to amend or delay the deal.