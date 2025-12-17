Morocco struggles with floods as Safi mourns victims

On Sunday, several neighbourhoods of Safi were inundated, with homes, roads and basic infrastructure affected by fast-moving water. Residents described days without power and water entering houses, forcing families to cope in difficult conditions. In low-lying areas, flooded roads disrupted transport and access to essential services, adding to the strain on daily life. Local authorities and emergency services remain on the ground, working to drain floodwaters, assess damage and restore normal conditions. Cleanup operations are ongoing, while support is being organised for affected residents and public safety remains a priority. The Safi floods have renewed concern over drainage systems and preparedness for extreme weather. With heavy rainfall affecting several regions of Morocco, officials are under pressure to strengthen infrastructure ahead of future storms.