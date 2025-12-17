From Lapland, Santa prepares to deliver gifts worldwide

At this time of year the sun rises late, often close to 11am, but preparations for Christmas Eve are already well underway. Elves sort through hundreds of thousands of letters sent by post, proof that many still prefer writing to Santa the old fashioned way. With his list almost complete, Santa says most children have behaved well enough this year. He adds that doing your best matters more than being perfect. The village draws more than 700,000 visitors each year, many seeing deep snow for the first time. Tourists from Europe, Asia and Australia describe the place as magical, even surprising for those used to warm Christmases.