Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Macron loses focus amid ‘dancing microphones’ before EU summit

What was meant to be a routine question and answer exchange briefly turned awkward as equipment kept shifting on the podium, breaking the rhythm of the event. French President Emmanuel Macron, usually at ease in tense negotiations, lost his focus several times because of the unstable gear. “Are we going to organise things so it works?” he asked, smiling, as microphones continued to move. Despite the mess, the mood stayed light. Poland’s Donald Tusk even joked with the reporters, asking them not to attack him with their equipment.

More about
European summit Brussels Emmanuel Macron Press Conference Belgium unusual

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..