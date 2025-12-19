Farmers protest at Macron's second home over EU trade deal

Dozens of farmers gathered outside President Emmanuel Macron’s second home in the seaside town of Le Touquet. From early morning, around fifty responded to a union call, parking tractors along the seafront under police watch. Some protesters arrived with full trailers and dumped farm waste near the property, a symbolic gesture aimed at keeping pressure on the government. The protest followed demonstrations in Brussels against the EU Mercosur trade deal. Although the European Commission has delayed the signing until January, unions say this is not enough and continue to demand the agreement be dropped. Farm groups are also protesting possible cuts to EU farm subsidies and planned climate measures they fear will raise costs. Le Touquet mayor Daniel Fasquelle publicly voiced support, saying farmers still lack clear guarantees.