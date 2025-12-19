Bulgarian protests continue, citizens demand end to corruption and fair judiciary

Although the Bulgarian cabinet stepped down on 12 December, protesters in the capital and other cities remain in the streets. They are calling for an independent judiciary and an end to widespread corruption. This movement gained pace after the government tried to push through a controversial budget with higher taxes, and the public is now demanding real political change. The timing is difficult because the country plans to join the eurozone in January. Without a regular government or a budget for next year, the transition is under pressure. President Radev will likely appoint a caretaker team to organise the next snap election. Many citizens say they are tired of vote buying and influence from oligarchs. They want a system that works for everyone, not just a few private interests.