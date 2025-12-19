Russian bombs hit Zaporizhzhia, wounding 35 and intensifying frontline battles

At least 35 people were wounded in Zaporizhzhia, including five children, after residential buildings, infrastructure and an educational site were hit. Fires broke out and rescue teams worked through unstable structures. Fighting also intensified along the wider Zaporizhzhia frontline, where Russian forces pushed assaults near Huliaipole and Orikhiv but made no confirmed gains. Ukrainian drone strikes disrupted manoeuvres across the open steppe. Further south, Odesa was still struggling with its longest blackout since the full scale invasion. After massive strikes on 13 December, hundreds of thousands lost power, heat and water. Emergency generators kept key services running as repairs continued under strain.