Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Russian bombs hit Zaporizhzhia, wounding 35 and intensifying frontline battles

At least 35 people were wounded in Zaporizhzhia, including five children, after residential buildings, infrastructure and an educational site were hit. Fires broke out and rescue teams worked through unstable structures. Fighting also intensified along the wider Zaporizhzhia frontline, where Russian forces pushed assaults near Huliaipole and Orikhiv but made no confirmed gains. Ukrainian drone strikes disrupted manoeuvres across the open steppe. Further south, Odesa was still struggling with its longest blackout since the full scale invasion. After massive strikes on 13 December, hundreds of thousands lost power, heat and water. Emergency generators kept key services running as repairs continued under strain.

More about
War in Ukraine Zaporizhzhia Civilians drone Odesa

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..