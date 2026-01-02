Swiss authorities work to identify victims of deadly New Year's fire at Le Constellation

The morning after the blaze, police and firefighters continued working behind tents and screens near the site of the Le Constellation bar, where a New Year’s celebration turned fatal. Around 40 people were killed and more than 115 injured when the fire broke out around 1.30 am in a packed venue. Emergency services mounted a large response. Ten helicopters, 40 ambulances and about 150 responders were deployed. Victims were taken to hospitals across Switzerland, including Zurich, Lausanne and Geneva, after local facilities were overwhelmed by severe burn injuries. As of 2 January 2026, identifying victims and returning bodies to families remain the main priorities. The victims include several nationalities, with Italians and French citizens among the injured or missing. Authorities say operations will continue for days. No new casualty figures or clear cause have been reported so far.