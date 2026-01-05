AI takes center stage at Consumer Electronics Show 2026 in Las Vegas

The world’s largest technology fair, the Consumer Electronics Show, is back in Las Vegas, with artificial intelligence threaded through most exhibits. Officially opening on 6. January after early previews, the event highlights devices built for ordinary routines, not just bold ideas. More than 4,000 exhibitors are expected this year, including around 1,400 start-ups. Attendance is forecast to top 130,000 visitors. Many devices rely on sensors and software that adapt over time, promising more personal use. For industry watchers, CES reflects a broader shift. After years of hype, companies are trying to show how AI can fit into daily routines, not just future visions.