Venezuelan diaspora rallies in Madrid backing the opposition

Spain was the setting again on Sunday for protests by the Venezuelan diaspora, with hundreds gathering in central Madrid for a second day. Demonstrators expressed support for the US operation targeting President Nicolás Maduro and backed Venezuela’s opposition leaders. The mood was calmer than the night before, with flags filling the square as people sang the national anthem and danced. Protesters chanted slogans in favour of María Corina Machado and Edmundo González, while rejecting any political role for Delcy Rodríguez. The rally followed a divided day of demonstrations across Spain. In the morning, some groups protested against US involvement in Caracas. One of the largest Venezuelan communities in Europe lives in Spain. Many arrived over recent years as conditions worsened back home. Official statistics estimate the population at about 400,000.