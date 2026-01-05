Venezuela deals with aftermath of US strikes on Catia La Mar

Venezuela is still dealing with the fallout from US strikes that hit the coastal town of Catia La Mar on January 3. Residents say the attacks struck a civilian apartment building and nearby port areas during the US operation targeting President Nicolás Maduro. Fires broke out, power was cut in parts of the town and homes were left badly damaged near La Guaira. Accounts of the human toll vary. Venezuelan authorities confirmed at least one civilian death and several serious injuries at the apartment site, while other sources cited much higher casualty figures across multiple locations. The United States said its forces suffered only minor injuries. No final civilian death toll has been confirmed. In the days since, residents have cleared rubble from roads linking Catia La Mar to Caracas as emergency teams focused on damaged port facilities and housing. Satellite images show destroyed warehouses, burned vehicles and a security post. For many locals, recovery continues amid uncertainty and lingering shock.