Hershey Bears' teddy bear toss collects 81,796 toys for local charities

One of the United States’ most recognisable charity traditions in hockey unfolded again on Sunday in Hershey, Pennsylvania. As soon as the Hershey Bears scored their first goal, fans showered the ice with thousands of teddy bears and soft toys during an American Hockey League game. This year’s Teddy Bear Toss brought in 81,796 toys. The goal came early in the first period and triggered a cascade that stopped play for several minutes. Hershey beat Rockford 5–2 in front of a sold out crowd of 10,550. Since the event began in 2001, the club has collected more than 648,000 stuffed animals. All will be donated to over 60 local charities to be given to children in need.