Russian strike hits Kyiv clinic, kills 1 and injures 3

Footage shared by rescuers showed fire damage inside the facility and patients being taken to safety from an inpatient ward. Emergency services said around 25 people were evacuated, with some patients transferred to other hospitals. Elsewhere in the Kyiv region, a separate strike killed a 70 year old man in the town of Fastiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia launched 165 drones overnight, stressing again the daily need for air defences, interceptor drones and energy equipment. He said talks with European and US partners would continue this week to secure further support.