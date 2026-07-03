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Algeria out of World Cup after 2-0 loss to Switzerland

Switzerland's Dan Ndoye celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 32 between Switzerland and Algeria in Vancouver, Canada, July 2, 2026   -  
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Abbie Parr/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved.

By AP

World Cup 2026

Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye both scored and Switzerland advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Algeria on Thursday night.

Switzerland will play the winner of Friday's match between Colombia and Ghana in Kansas City, Missouri. The round-of-16 game is set for next Tuesday in Vancouver.

Switzerland has not won a knockout-round match since 1938 in France, but in 1954 the team won a playoff game to reach the quarterfinals.

Although the Swiss reached the round of 16 at the past three World Cups, there was a smaller field of 32 teams in each of those tournaments, and they could get no further.

Algeria was eliminated after returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, when it advanced to the knockout round but fell to eventual champion Germany.

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