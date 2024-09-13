Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Polish freestyler Godziek makes mountain biking history on moving train

The 2024 Slopestyle World Champion skillfully navigated a 2.7-metre-wide track across 10 carriages at 23 km/h while performing daring tricks. The project, which was planned for a year and a half with his brother Szymon, pushed the boundaries of what’s possible on two wheels. Despite gusty winds and minimal visual cues, Godziek's precision and mastery shone through in this adrenaline-fueled stunt, cementing his status as one of the top mountain bikers in the world.

More about
red bull Extreme Sports Poland

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..