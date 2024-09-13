Polish freestyler Godziek makes mountain biking history on moving train

The 2024 Slopestyle World Champion skillfully navigated a 2.7-metre-wide track across 10 carriages at 23 km/h while performing daring tricks. The project, which was planned for a year and a half with his brother Szymon, pushed the boundaries of what’s possible on two wheels. Despite gusty winds and minimal visual cues, Godziek's precision and mastery shone through in this adrenaline-fueled stunt, cementing his status as one of the top mountain bikers in the world.