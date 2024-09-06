WATCH: Typhoon Yagi hits Hong Kong as storm heads toward China

The now-called ‘super typhoon’ Yagi, with winds reaching up to 245 km/h, passed within 400km of Hong Kong, causing flight cancellations, fallen trees, school closures and high waves. Authorities had maintained a high alert, disrupting transport and services, but as winds subsided on Friday, the airport and businesses in Hong Kong began returning to normal. From 1949 to 2023, China's southern coast experienced 106 typhoons, but only nine, including Yagi, were classified as ‘super typhoons’. Scientists warn that warming oceans, driven by climate change, are leading to more frequent and powerful typhoons in the region.