Record rainfall floods Tokyo for the second day in a row

In the Japanese capital, Tokyo, streets and subways were submerged. Around 100 millimeters of rain fell in one hour in Minato-ku, with manhole covers blowing off in Nishi-Shinjuku. The intense downpour, caused by unstable atmospheric conditions, overwhelmed the city's drainage systems. The Tokaido Shinkansen high-speed train service and operations at Haneda Airport were temporarily suspended due to the extreme weather. Despite the chaos, no injuries were reported, and services have since resumed.

