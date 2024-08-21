Welcome to Africanews

WATCH: Residents dig through rubble after Gaza school airstrike kills 10

The school, sheltering 700 Palestinians, was targeted for allegedly housing a Hamas command center. Civil defense teams are still searching for survivors. The strike adds to a growing toll on schools in Gaza, where displaced families face dire conditions. “They struck our homes, mosques, and even hospitals. Where do we go?” lamented Um Khalil Abu Agwa, a displaced woman. Israel's retaliatory offensive against Hamas militants has left more than 40,000 Palestinians dead and millions displaced.

