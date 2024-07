87 migrants rescued at sea by Doctors Without Borders

During the rescue, a Libyan Stability Support Apparatus boat endangered the operation. Migrants were seen jumping into the water to escape the Libyan ship. The rescued people, including children and babies, are awaiting a disembarkation port. New Italian legislation forces rescue ships to dock at distant ports, hindering timely rescues. So far, 884 migrants, including 48 children, have died in 2024.