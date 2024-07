WATCH: Deadly Russian missile strike on Kyiv's Okhmatdyt hospital

One missile hit a large children’s hospital in Kyiv, damaging the intensive care unit, operating theaters, and oncology departments. Rescuers and medical personnel searched for casualties amid the rubble. The hospital was forced to shut down and evacuate. The attack targeted five cities with over 40 missiles. The NATO summit in Washington aims to reassure Ukraine of the alliance’s unwavering support.