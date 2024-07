WATCH: The mass evacuation of Khan Younis

Most of the displaced, including many women and children, left on foot overnight as the Israeli military targeted eastern Khan Younis. They moved westward to the city center and the overcrowded Muwasi area, designated as a humanitarian zone by Israel. Many spent the night outside Nasser and al-Amal hospitals. The UN agency in Gaza stated the evacuation order affects around 250,000 people, over 10% of Gaza’s population.