WATCH: Inmates to soldiers, Ukraine's mobilization of prisoners

For the first time, inmates from prisons and penal colonies are included. Under a new law, inmates can be paroled after an interview, medical exam, and conviction review. Certain offenders are excluded from mobilization. Deputy Justice Minister Olena Vysotska reported that over 3,000 prisoners have joined military units. About 27,000 inmates could be eligible. The Arey Battalion is training these recruits, seeing potential in their motivation and desire to serve.

