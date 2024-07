WATCH: The exodus from eastern Khan Younis

UNRWA planning director Sam Rose said the evacuation zone affects around 250,000 people, over 10% of Gaza's population, with another 50,000 possibly leaving due to nearby fighting. Evacuees were directed to an overcrowded coastal tent camp with limited services. The war has halted food, medicine, and basic goods to Gaza, making residents entirely dependent on aid. The UN court warns of a "plausible risk of genocide," which Israel denies.