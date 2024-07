Honoring Srebrenica, a call for remembrance and solidarity

They held banners reading “Solidarity – We will never forget the Srebrenica Genocide – Responsibility” and “Srebrenica Genocide Remembrance Day – Declare!” To announce! Declare!" In May 2024, the UN established an annual day to honor the massacre of more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims in 1995, a resolution that Serbs opposed. The vote was 84 to 19 , with 68 abstentions, reflecting concerns about its impact on reconciliation in Bosnia.