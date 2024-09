WATCH: Pensioners protest in Buenos Aires after Milei's veto on pension increase

The vetoed bill, passed by Congress, would have increased retirement benefits by over 8%. With inflation at 263.4%, the current minimum pension of €213 falls short of covering the basic cost of essential goods, which now stands at €277. Demonstrators clashed with police, who used pepper spray to disperse the crowd. Milei, facing criticism, defends his austerity measures as necessary for economic stability.