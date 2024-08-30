WATCH: Russian airstrike devastates Kharkiv, claiming five lives

At least five people, including a 14-year-old girl, were killed in a Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, on Friday. The attack, described by President Zelenskyy as a "Russian guided aerial bomb," also injured 28 others and caused significant damage. Rescue operations are underway amid reports of power outages in several areas. Zelenskyy called for stronger air defence support from allies to prevent further civilian casualties.