Anti-doping agency says it can't guarantee Olympics will be clean

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has again defended itself following accusations over a possible cover-up of allegations against 23 Chinese swimmers.

They had tested positive for a banned substance during a national swim meet in China ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Games, but were allowed to compete.

The allegations have raised major concerns from the rest of the world about the seriousness of anti-doping efforts in a sport that has endured its share of scandals over the decades.

A Chinese investigation cleared the swimmers saying they had been inadvertently exposed to the drug through contamination.

Speaking at a press conference in Paris on Thursday, WADA president Witold Banka said the case was “very politicised”.

“It's obvious when you see some comments and very unfair criticism and allegations towards whether there was a cover-up or some violations from our side," he said.

Banka added that it was not the role of the agency to “give the stamp of credibility to every single athlete”.

“It's obvious that you will never eliminate the doping from the sporting landscape. You will always find someone who wants to cheat,” he said.

“It's not that now we want to assure you that every single athlete is clean. We don't know. Actually, it's not our role to do it.”

Banka said it was the agency’s role to oversee the system, make sure it is robust, and that it is using all the existing tools to test athletes properly.

“[It’s] not to tell you that the game is going to be totally clean and you will never have even one single positive test," he said.

An independent investigation recently ruled that WADA did not mishandle or show favouritism to the Chinese swimmers.