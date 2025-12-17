FIFA cuts world cup ticket prices after backlash, offers $60 seats to loyal fans

After a wave of global backlash, FIFA has made a rare U-turn on World Cup ticket prices — slashing the cost for some of the tournament’s most loyal fans.

Instead of paying up to 4,185 dollars for a seat at the final, selected supporters will now be able to attend for just 60 dollars.

The decision marks an unusual climbdown by FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino, who have faced mounting criticism over soaring ticket prices and the organisation’s broader World Cup strategy.

FIFA says 60-dollar tickets will be available for every match at the 2026 tournament in North America. They will be allocated to national football federations, which will decide how to distribute them to loyal fans who regularly follow their teams at home and abroad.

Between 400 and 750 tickets per team will be offered under what FIFA is calling a new “Supporter Entry Tier.”

The expanded 48-team World Cup, spread across 16 host cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, is expected to generate at least 10 billion dollars in revenue — and become the most expensive World Cup ever for fans.

Despite the controversy, demand remains huge, with FIFA reporting more than 20 million ticket requests in the latest sales phase.