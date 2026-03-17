Two men appear in Nairobi court charged with illegally trading in ants

A Chinese national and his Kenyan co-accused have been charged before a Nairobi court over the alleged illegal trade in live ants.

The 37-year-old Chinese national, Zhang Kequn, and Charles Mwangi appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Law Courts, where they denied multiple charges, including unlawful dealing in wildlife species and conspiracy to commit a felony.

According to the prosecution, the two were first arrested on March 10, 2026, after being found in possession of 1,948 garden ants stored in specialized tubes and an additional 300 ants concealed in tissue rolls.

Authorities told the court the accused did not have the necessary permits required under Kenya’s wildlife conservation laws to handle or trade in such species.

The court heard that the two are jointly accused of conspiring between March 10 and March 13 to engage in the illegal trade.

Prosecutors further alleged that Kequn had been sourcing the ants from Mwangi, paying Sh60,000 ($462) for an initial batch of 600 ants and Sh70,000 ($540) for another 700 ($5.40), effectively pricing each ant at Sh100 ($0.78).

Kenyan wildlife officers sort live queen garden ants in court as two men face charges for smuggling them through Jomo Kenyatta Int'l Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, March 17 2026 AP Photo

"They have pleaded not guilty to both charges and therefore the case will proceed to full hearing whereby the prosecution will bring their evidence and their witnesses to prove their case,” said David Lusweti, a lawyer for Kequn.

During the bail hearing, the Director of Public Prosecutions opposed releasing Kequn on bond, arguing that he is a flight risk.

The court was told that he entered Kenya on February 27, 2026, on a tourist visa and does not have a fixed place of residence within the country.

The prosecution maintained that releasing him could jeopardize ongoing investigations, particularly efforts to uncover potential international links in the trade.

Lusweti, however, argues that he was unaware that dealing in ants was illegal.

“They didn’t know that it is illegal. For them, they know this is just naturally occurring and they knew this is a venture,” he said.

The court directed that both accused persons remain in custody pending the determination of bail and bond terms.

Mwangi faces a separate charge after he was allegedly found on March 13 in Gilgil town with more consignments of live ants.

These included 1,000 ants in a pink basin, 113 ants hidden in syringes, and 503 empty syringes believed to have been prepared for packaging and transport.