G7 Turns spotlight on Middle East as Trump unveils Iran deal

France
G7 leaders and invited partner nations gathered in Evian-les-Bains as attention shifted from Ukraine to the Middle East following Donald Trump’s announcement of a tentative deal with Iran, with Gulf leaders joining talks on regional security and global economic risks.
Heads of state and government from the Group of Seven posed for an official family photograph alongside invited partner countries at the summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, highlighting the broad international participation in discussions on pressing geopolitical and economic challenges.
Alongside the G7 members, leaders from Brazil, Egypt, India, Kenya, South Korea, Qatar, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates joined the gathering as special guests.
Middle East dominates agenda
The summit’s working lunch focused heavily on developments in the Middle East after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a tentative agreement aimed at ending the three-and-a-half-month conflict with Iran.
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi participated in the discussions, reflecting the growing regional stakes in the evolving diplomatic landscape.
Concerns over economy and energy
Leaders examined the wider economic fallout of the conflict, including the disruption caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies and international trade.
The talks underscored concerns that prolonged instability in the Gulf could have significant consequences for inflation, energy markets and worldwide economic growth.
Ukraine remains a key priority
Despite the focus on the Middle East, G7 leaders also continued discussions on Russia’s war in Ukraine, reaffirming the conflict’s place on the summit agenda alongside broader security and economic issues.
The meeting highlighted the G7’s effort to balance multiple international crises while engaging regional partners in search of coordinated responses.
01:00
Switzerland: Clashes in Geneva as 20,000 protest G7 summit and global policies
02:02
G7 summit: Analyst expects China to top agenda
01:00
USA: French Air Force display marks 250 years of American independence
00:06
French lower house approves repeal of 17th-century slavery law
01:00
France heat triggers illegal swimming in central Paris
02:00
Western Europe swelters as late May heat dome shatters records