G7 Turns spotlight on Middle East as Trump unveils Iran deal

G7 leaders and invited partner nations gathered in Evian-les-Bains as attention shifted from Ukraine to the Middle East following Donald Trump’s announcement of a tentative deal with Iran, with Gulf leaders joining talks on regional security and global economic risks.

Heads of state and government from the Group of Seven posed for an official family photograph alongside invited partner countries at the summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, highlighting the broad international participation in discussions on pressing geopolitical and economic challenges.

Alongside the G7 members, leaders from Brazil, Egypt, India, Kenya, South Korea, Qatar, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates joined the gathering as special guests.

Middle East dominates agenda

The summit’s working lunch focused heavily on developments in the Middle East after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a tentative agreement aimed at ending the three-and-a-half-month conflict with Iran.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi participated in the discussions, reflecting the growing regional stakes in the evolving diplomatic landscape.

Concerns over economy and energy

Leaders examined the wider economic fallout of the conflict, including the disruption caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies and international trade.

The talks underscored concerns that prolonged instability in the Gulf could have significant consequences for inflation, energy markets and worldwide economic growth.

Ukraine remains a key priority

Despite the focus on the Middle East, G7 leaders also continued discussions on Russia’s war in Ukraine, reaffirming the conflict’s place on the summit agenda alongside broader security and economic issues.

The meeting highlighted the G7’s effort to balance multiple international crises while engaging regional partners in search of coordinated responses.