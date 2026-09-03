South Africa: Sharpeville massacre victims launch legal action

It's been more than 60 years since apartheid police opened fire on a 1960 protest in South Africa. Now, Lawyers for survivors and relatives of those killed are launching legal action against the South African government, hoping to overturn a law that has prevented compensation claims.

87 year-old Abram Mofokeng, a Sharpeville massacre survivor, hopes the government follows through on their pledges ."What we are expecting is for them to honour their promises. When Mr Mandela unveiled this memorial following his release from prison. He promised us R120 000 [$7,437 USD, at today's exchange rate ed.] for those that were affected," he says.

Lawyers are seeking to overturn legislation that was passed a year after the massacre.

Charne Tracey , an attorney, Lawyers For Human Rights, explains there are multiple aspects to the case, stating, "there are two major aspects to the case. The first aspect is having the Indemnity Act declared unconstitutional. The second aspect is having our class of people certified as a class so that we can pursue individual damages. We are bringing the case against the President of South Africa, the Minister of Police, and the Minister of Justice."

The Sharpeville massacre exposed apartheid's brutality to the world.

Mpai Chabane, Granddaughter of massacre victim, says, "we can't really explain but I can imagine if I was there on that day the heartbreak you know what there was blood we hear there was blood all over here and we see it by them staging the whole thing. It's really affecting us because we also grew up without grandparents. I'm one of them who grew up without a grandmother."

According to official records, 69 people were killed and dozens more wounded in the massacre.